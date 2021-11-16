Canaan reports Q3 results; issues Q4 guidance

Nov. 16, 2021 5:15 AM ETCanaan Inc. (CAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN): Q3 GAAP EPADS of $0.41.
  • Revenue of $204.5M (+708.2% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $263.6M, up 334.0% compared to RMB391.3 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Total computing power sold was 6.7M Thash/s, up 128.4% from 2.9M Thash/s in the same period of 2020 and up 12.9% from 5.9M Thash/s in the second quarter of 2021, setting a new record.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects total revenues to have a sequential increase of 35% to 50%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.
