Nov. 16, 2021 6:01 AM ETThe Home Depot, Inc. (HD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD): Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.92 beats by $0.55.
  • Revenue of $36.82B (+9.8% Y/Y) beats by $2B.
  • Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 6.1 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 5.5 percent.
  • At the end of the third quarter, the Company operated a total of 2,317 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico, including 14 stores from a small acquisition completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
