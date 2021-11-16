Corporacion America Airport's October passenger traffic up 204% Y/Y
Nov. 16, 2021 6:09 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reported a 204% growth in passenger traffic in October 2021, and declined 41.6% when compared to the same period of 2019.
- Domestic passenger: 2.643M (+227.2% Y/Y); International passenger: 1.01M (+318.6% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 513K (+59.6% Y/Y).
- Cargo volume increased 31.5% Y/Y to 30.5K tons. When compared to September 2019, total cargo volume dropped -21.4%,mainly driven by decreases in Argentina and Brazil. While cargo volume in Uruguay was almost at the same level than the same month of 2019, Italy reported higher cargo volume during that period.
- Cargo volume stood at 79% of September 2019 levels.
- Aircraft movements up 100.6% Y/Y, but fell -29.7% when compared to 2019 levels mainly due to a 37.3% decline in Argentina.