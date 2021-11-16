Imperial Brands PLC reports FY results
Nov. 16, 2021 6:11 AM ET Imperial Brands PLC (IMBBY) By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of 247.10p; GAAP EPS of 299.90p.
- Revenue of £32.79B (+0.7% Y/Y)
- Outlook: At constant exchange rates, we expect to deliver net revenue growth at a similar rate to FY21, while adjusted operating profit is expected to grow slightly slower than net revenue, reflecting the step up in investment in line with our five-year strategic plan and after taking into account the non-repeat of the US state litigation settlement costs (net benefit of c. £40m in FY22).
