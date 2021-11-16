Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 erase some gains at the close as yields inch up
- Consumer Discretionary leads the S&P (SP500) +0.4% sectors at the close, with Home Depot at the top and also giving the Dow (DJI) +0.2% a lift.
- Home Depot gains nearly 6% after crushing comps.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.8% is also higher with some megacaps in the green, led by Tesla, and Info Tech getting a boost from AMD.
- Defensive sectors are struggling and Real Estate is faring the worst.
- Activision is the big decliner in the Communication Services sector after a Wall Street Journal report that the CEO was aware of sexual misconduct allegations for years.
- Rates have slightly risen after the retail sales report, with the 10-year Treasury yield edging higher to 1.63% and the 5-year flat at 1.26%.
- Retail and core retail sales rose 1.7% last month, much higher than forecasts. Demand was strong, but high prices also factor into the number that are calculated in dollars.
- Taking inflation into account, real retail sales rose 0.8%.
- "Gains were broad based," Grant Thornton's Diane Swonk tweets. "Vehicle sales bounced back for 2nd month as dealers took more pre-sales & production ramped back up with chip production coming back. Only (declines) were in drug stores and clothing. Restaurants flat."
- "November should get an extra lift by foreign tourists who were able to come back during the month," Swonk says. "Luxury end biggest winner as low and middle income hh more squeezed by inflation. Consumers able to drain saving & take on more debt. Surge in home values could unlock more funds."
- Exports prices, another proxy for inflation, rose 1.5% last month, well ahead of the consensus of 0.9%.
- In Washington, Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown says a pick for Fed chief is "imminent."
- "One potential line of interest ... was that Biden’s interview with Governor Brainard, who’s also considered to be in contention, 'went better than expected,'" Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes. "News that Roger Ferguson, former TIAA head and Fed Vice Chair, would not be taking the helm of Apollo Global Management, as was previously reported, drove speculation that he was now a contender for one of the Fed vacancies, as well."
- After Morgan Stanley predicted a drop in the S&P for 2022, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo boosted their broader-market forecasts.