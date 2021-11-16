Molecular Partners stock drops 38% after ensovibep fails futility criteria in COVID-19
Nov. 16, 2021 6:16 AM ETMolecular Partners AG (MOLN)NVSBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) announces that a planned futility analysis of ensovibep in the ongoing ACTIV-3 clinical study has not met the thresholds required to continue enrollment of adults with COVID-19 in the hospitalized setting.
- MOLN shares slump 38.5% premarket at $9.09.
- At the time of the analysis, 470 patients had been randomized in the ensovibep arm of the study.
- Ensovibep was observed to be generally safe and well tolerated with reported side effects consistent with standard of care.
- Molecular Partners and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are collaborating on the development of ensovibep and are evaluating it in another late-stage study, EMPATHY, which is designed to assess ensovibep’s ability to rapidly reduce viral load and prevent worsening of symptoms and hospitalization of patients who are in the early stages of disease.
- Topline interim data for the first 400 patients are expected in early 2022.