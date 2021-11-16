Peloton Interactive down 4% on $1B share sale
Nov. 16, 2021 7:22 AM ETPeloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) falls 4% in premarket trading, after its public stock offering of $1B of common shares.
- The underwriter greenshoe is for another $150M shares.
- Entities affiliated with Durable Capital Partners LP and TCV, of which one of our directors is a co-founder and general partner, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. have expressed an interest in purchasing shares of Class A common stock in the offering.
- Source: Press Release
