Peloton Interactive down 4% on $1B share sale

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) falls 4% in premarket trading, after its public stock offering of $1B of common shares.
  • The underwriter greenshoe is for another $150M shares.
  • Entities affiliated with Durable Capital Partners LP and TCV, of which one of our directors is a co-founder and general partner, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. have expressed an interest in purchasing shares of Class A common stock in the offering.
