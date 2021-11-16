Theravance Biopharma halts mid-stage Crohn’s disease study
Nov. 16, 2021 7:23 AM ETTheravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is trading ~2.7% lower in the pre-market after announcing its decision to voluntarily discontinue the Phase 2 study of izencitinib in Crohn’s disease. The company had anticipated topline results from the trial in Q1 2022.
- Theravance (TBPH) has discontinued the trial after an independent data monitoring committee following a pre-specified review of trial data flagged concerns over the benefit-risk profile in advancing the trial.
- While there were no safety issues linked to izencitinib – a gut-selective oral pan-JAK inhibitor for inflammatory intestinal diseases – the committee had recommended the sponsor to halt the trial, Theravance (TBPH) disclosed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
- A mid-stage study for izencitinib in ulcerative colitis had failed to meet the primary endpoint, the company announced in August.