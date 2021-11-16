Walmart rallies after U.S. comparable sales dazzle

Nov. 16, 2021 7:23 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports revenue was up 4.3% to $140.5B in Q3 and comparable sales in the U.S. were up 9.9% vs. +6.9% consensus. Transactions were 5.7% higher in the U.S. and the average ticket was 3.3% higher.
  • The retail giant's U.S. e-commerce sales rose 8% in the quarter and were 87% higher than the same quarter two years ago. Sam's Club sales increased 13.9% and Sam's membership income was up 11.3%.
  • Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of sales fell 4 basis points as strong sales growth and lower expenses for COVID-19 were offset by investments in wages. Total operating income was down 1.1% Y/Y to $5.7B on a constant currency basis.
  • Looking ahead, Walmart (WMT) sees FY22 U.S. comparable sales growth above 6% and FY22 EPS of about $6.40 vs. $6.20 to $6.35 prior range and $6.39 consensus.
  • Shares of Walmart (WMT) are up 1.98% premarket to $149.82 after the earnings topper.
