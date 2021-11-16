First Wave Bio restructures merger consideration terms with former shareholders
Nov. 16, 2021 7:31 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) has agreed with the former shareholders of First Wave Bio (FWB) to amend the payment structure of the initial merger consideration and extend payments into 2023 in order to provide the Company with additional financial resources for its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial programs.
- Shares down 1.7% premarket at $2.27.
- Earlier in September, the Company announced acquisition of FWB and paid an upfront cash payment of $3M and issued $4M of common stock.
- The original remaining upfront consideration of $15M ($8M due on October 28, 2021 and $7M due March 31, 2022) has been restructured.
- Under the Revised Merger Agreement, this $15M will be paid in smaller monthly installments commencing in January 2022 through mid-year 2023, until satisfied.
- The milestone payment of $2M, triggered upon first patient dosed in the FW-UP Phase 2 clinical trial for ulcerative proctitis, is being paid immediately and concurrent with the signing of the Revised Merger Agreement.