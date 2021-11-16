Boeing scores big 737 MAX order from India's Akasa Air
Nov. 16, 2021 7:35 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) says Indian low-cost airline Akasa Air has ordered 72 of its 737 MAX jets in a deal valued at $9B at list prices, lending fresh support for the plane that remains grounded in China.
- The order is the first ever for Akasa, which says the new 737 "will support our aim of running not just a cost-efficient, reliable and affordable airline, but also an environmentally friendly company."
- Also at the Dubai Airshow, Tanzania Air ordered a 787-8 Dreamliner, a 767-300 Freighter and two 737 MAX jets; the deal is valued at $726M at list prices.
- Boeing was yesterday's biggest gainer on the Dow Jones average after saying it is "getting close" to resuming deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner and on reports that China may be close to lifting the country's flight ban on the 737 MAX.