Boeing scores big 737 MAX order from India's Akasa Air

Nov. 16, 2021 7:35 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

Boeing 737 MAX 8 Planes Face Renewed Scrutiny After Second Crash In 5 Months

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.