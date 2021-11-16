QuantumScape falls after Morgan Stanley warns on competition risk
Nov. 16, 2021 7:40 AM ET By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is on watch after Morgan Stanley moves to an Equal-weight rating after having the stock slotted at Overweight. The main drivers of the downgrade are the greater potential progress of competing battery technology and greater risk of commoditization across the battery sector.
- Analyst Adam Jonas: "Our Battery Blue Paper points us to the threat of competition, technological risk and 'Balkanization' of the global battery market. While we continue to see QS as a technological leader in solid state, we modestly haircut our ramp to scale."
- Morgan Stanley assigns a price target of $40 to QS, which works out 12.8X the 2027 EPS estimate and 2.5X estimated 2030 EV/sales and 12.5X 2030 estimated EV/EBITDA. Morgan Stanley says its base case assumes a 36% revenue CAGR (2028-2035) and a 42% EBITDA CAGR over the same time period.
- Shares of QuantumScape (QS) are down 4.78% premarket to $38.64.
