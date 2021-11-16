Qiagen rises amid rumors of fresh takeover bid (update)

  • Update 11:40am: Qiagen declines to comment to SA.
  • Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) has added ~5.9% in the pre-market after a Betaville report cited rumors of a new takeover approach from Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) for the Dutch company with a dual listing in Frankfurt and New York.
  • Citing people familiar with the matter, Betaville said that the offer from the U.S. life sciences company “may have been pitched as high as” €60 per share.
  • Qiagen (QGEN) “does not comment on rumors and market speculation,” a company spokesperson said. Thermo Fisher (TMO) was not immediately available for comments.
  • Qiagen declined to comment to Seeking Alpha request for comment and Thermo Fisher didn't respond to request for comment.
  • Late last month, Qiagen (QGEN) shares rose after a Betaville report indicated the company had become the subject of takeover negotiations. A previous attempt by Thermo Fisher (TMO) to acquire the rival life sciences company failed in 2020.
