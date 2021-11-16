Airbus continues strong showing at Dubai Airshow with $3.3B Kuwait deal

Nov. 16, 2021 7:57 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Airbus A320neo - PR-YRH - Azul Linhas Aéreas - During the party ceremony - Azul 10 years

Herbert Pictures/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is up another 1% in European trading after signing a memorandum of understanding with Kuwaiti airline Jazeera Airways for an order of 28 aircraft, valued at more than $3.3B at list prices.
  • The order, announced from the Dubai Airshow, includes 20 A320neo narrowbody jets and eight A321neo jets, which competes directly with Boeing's 737 MAX, along with an option for another five planes.
  • Airbus also received an order of 10 narrowbody A220 jets from new Nigerian carrier Ibom Air, valued at $810M.
  • The latest orders follow earlier major sales of 111 new aircraft to Air Lease Corp. and 255 new aircraft to Indigo Partners' low cost carriers.
