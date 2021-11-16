CURE Pharma receives patent approval for CUREfilm Blue technology
Nov. 16, 2021 7:57 AM ETCURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (CURR)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCQB:CURR) has received an issue notification from the USPTO stating that U.S. Patent No. 11,179,331 is set to issue on November 23, 2021.
- The ’331 patent, entitled “Oral Soluble Film Containing Sildenafil Citrate,” covers the product CUREfilm Blue, an oral soluble film of sildenafil citrate (the active ingredient present in Viagra) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).
- CURE is seeking approval of this product via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.
- The ’331 patent highlights several key aspects of the CUREfilm Blue, such as a balance of performance characteristics and physical parameters, while it can be administered with or without water or beverage.