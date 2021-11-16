Imara reports interim data from mid-stage tovinontrine trial in beta-thalassemia
Nov. 16, 2021 8:08 AM ETIMARA Inc. (IMRA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) announces data from a pre-specified interim analysis from its Forte Phase 2b clinical trial of tovinontrine (IMR-687) in transfusion-dependent subjects (TDT) with beta-thalassemia.
- Shares advance 4.5% premarket.
- “We are encouraged by the positive trend for transfusion burden reduction at the higher dose of tovinontrine," said Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and CEO.
- Interim data continue to demonstrate a favorable safety and tolerability profile at doses of tovinontrine up to 400 mg once daily.
- Tovinontrine was well-tolerated, with the most frequent adverse events being nausea, headache and dizziness. Four (9.3%) subjects discontinued due to adverse events considered at least possibly related to study drug.
- The company looks forward to a key efficacy analysis, which is expected to occur in Q1 2022, with more subjects treated through 24 weeks.
- In addition, Imara (IMRA) continues to advance enrollment in the non-transfusion-dependent cohort of the trial and expect initial data in H1 2022.