Venerable inks $22B reinsurance agreement with Manulife Financial
Nov. 16, 2021 8:12 AM ETManulife Financial Corporation (MFC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Risk transfer servicer Venerable Holdings enters into a reinsurance agreement with Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to reinsure approximately $22B of the variable annuity business from its U.S. subsidiary John Hancock Life Insurance.
- The reinsured business primarily comprises contracts with guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefit, issued between 2003 and 2012 by John Hancock.
- A small block of policies with only guaranteed minimum death benefits is also included.
- John Hancock will retain administration of the block as part of the agreement, the company says.
- The deal is expected to close in Q1 of next year.
- On a pro forma basis, as of March 31, 2021, the transaction will increase Venerable's assets under risk management from $71B to $94B.
- Previously, (July 27) Manulife Investment Management acquired a logistics facility in Chicago.