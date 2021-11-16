Venerable inks $22B reinsurance agreement with Manulife Financial

Exterior view of Manulife Bank in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Risk transfer servicer Venerable Holdings enters into a reinsurance agreement with Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to reinsure approximately $22B of the variable annuity business from its U.S. subsidiary John Hancock Life Insurance.
  • The reinsured business primarily comprises contracts with guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefit, issued between 2003 and 2012 by John Hancock.
  • A small block of policies with only guaranteed minimum death benefits is also included.
  • John Hancock will retain administration of the block as part of the agreement, the company says.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q1 of next year.
  • On a pro forma basis, as of March 31, 2021, the transaction will increase Venerable's assets under risk management from $71B to $94B.
  • Previously, (July 27) Manulife Investment Management acquired a logistics facility in Chicago.
