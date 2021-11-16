JPMorgan sues Tesla over warrants that date back to the 'funding secured' Elon Musk tweet
Nov. 16, 2021 8:15 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)JPMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor52 Comments
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) filed a lawsuit against Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) over a series of stock warrant transactions that were affected by the controversial attempt of Elon Musk to take the electric vehicle maker private three years ago.
- JPMorgan sold the warrants in question to Tesla in 2014 with the understanding that they would pay off if their strike price were below Tesla's share price at the warrants' expiration in June and July of 2021. That strike price was reduced after Elon Musk tweeted "funding secured" about the $420 per share offer for Tesla. Following the deal's collapse and the explosion in Tesla's share price, JPMorgan maintains that Tesla defaulted by not delivering its contractually set shares or cash. Tesla (TSLA) has not issued a comment yet on the lawsuit.
- JPM +0.11% premarket to $166.75 and TSLA -0.97% to $1,003.54.
- Read about how Rivian Automotive just jetted to a market cap of over $120B in less than a week.