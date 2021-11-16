Cyclo Therapeutics jumps 18% after filing IND application for Trappsol Cyclo in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nov. 16, 2021 8:20 AM ETCyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) soars 18% premarket after submitting its initial investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA for a Phase 2 study of Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).
- “The feedback and recommendations received from our Type B Meeting with the FDA have provided valuable input that we believe positions us for success in advancing this asset,” commented Michael Lisjak, Chief Regulatory Officer, Senior Vice President for Business Development.
- “We are committed to advancing this important program as quickly and efficiently as possible following feedback from FDA in the coming weeks,” added N. Scott Fine, CEO.