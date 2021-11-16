Cyclo Therapeutics jumps 18% after filing IND application for Trappsol Cyclo in Alzheimer’s Disease

Nov. 16, 2021 8:20 AM ETCyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTH)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

The word alzheimer"s was prepared from wooden cubes. Health concept

Caner CIFTCI/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) soars 18% premarket after submitting its initial investigational new drug (IND) application to the FDA for a Phase 2 study of Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).
  • “The feedback and recommendations received from our Type B Meeting with the FDA have provided valuable input that we believe positions us for success in advancing this asset,” commented Michael Lisjak, Chief Regulatory Officer, Senior Vice President for Business Development.
  • “We are committed to advancing this important program as quickly and efficiently as possible following feedback from FDA in the coming weeks,” added N. Scott Fine, CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.