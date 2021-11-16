Creatd rallies 16% after Q3 marked double digit growth, reaffirms FY21 outlook
Nov. 16, 2021 8:29 AM ETCreatd, Inc. (CRTD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- "..we continue to experience double digit quarterly growth in Q3, as we have for five out of our last six quarters, we have completed our second agency acquisition, and we have expanded our footprint with new offices in New York and Miami," Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) founder and co-CEO Jeremy Frommer commented.
- Q3 revenues came in line with guidance and reported a 22% Q/Q increase and a nearly three fold increase from year ago quarter mainly driven by continued growth in Creatd Labs' creator subscriptions, with Vocal creators finding increasing value from the Vocal platform.
- The company's agency business segment, saw growth this quarter of ~14% due to successful acquisition and subsequent integration of the WHE Agency.
- Its current position consists of ~$5.2M in cash plus a $500K prepaid credit with its development partner, Thinkmill; it can also draw down on a vendor balance of up to $3M with its third-party social media marketing partners.
- A detailed post on balance sheet and financing activities can be seen here.
- Comprehensive loss stood at -$9.7M or -$0.71 per basic and diluted share compared to -$16.2M or -$3.81 per basic and diluted share for year ago quarter.
- At the end of Q3, the company's debt totaled ~$3M.
- Outlook: It reaffirmed FY21 revenue guidance to be between $4.5 and $4.7M; company provided FY22 revenue guidance of $10 to $15M, a 100% increase from expected FY21 revenues; company expects to be cash flow breakeven by the end of 3Q22.
- Shares rallied 16.3% higher premarket after Creatd reported Q3 results.