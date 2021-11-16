Phase 2 results show promise for Bristol/J&J venous thromboembolism drug milvexian
- Data from a phase 2 study of Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) and Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) milvexian found the candidate reduced the risk of postoperative venous thromboembolism ("VTE") without increasing the risk of bleeding compared with enoxaparin in patients undergoing total knee replacement.
- The data was presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021 and The New England Journal of Medicine.
- The trial met its two pre-specified proof-of-principle requirements.
- The dose response for efficacy with twice-daily milvexian was significant, and the 12% rate of VTE with combined twice-daily milvexian was significantly lower than the prespecified benchmark rate of 30%.
- Results also showed that daily doses of at least 100 mg, the rates of VTE with milvexian were significantly lower than with enoxaparin.
- Milvexian is classified as a first-in-class oral factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor. It is being eyed as a potential replacement for the blockbuster drug Eliquis (apixaban), which is expected to lose patent protection in 2028.
- Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal says that the new data is not enough to move the stock and he needs to assess the next dataset which is for secondary stroke prevention in 2H 2022.
- Gal has a market-perform rating and a $72 price target (~21% upside).
- Seeking Alpha contributor Gen Alpha, who has a very bullish rating on Bristol shares, says that at its current valuation, the stock offers growth, dividend growth, and value.