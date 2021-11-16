IDACORP upped to Buy at BofA on high margin crypto mining opportunity

Nov. 16, 2021 8:49 AM ETIDACORP, Inc. (IDA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments

Electricity workers and pylon silhouette

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin - Smith upgrades IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to a Buy rating from Neutral due to organic growth and topping guidance.
  • Shares of IDA rise 2.3% in pre-market trading.
  • The company has a strong set of thematically positive transmission, renewables and hydro investments which are attractive on their own, but could be fast-tracked by Federal infrastructure legislation, the analyst writes in a note to clients.
  • In addition, IDACORP (IDA) may provide investors with crypto mining exposure as Idaho Power already received 1,950MW of serious inbound crypto mining requests.
  • Smith estimates ~$4/MWh margin; even if 10% of the load materializes, that would represent 1%-2% EPS.
  • Hikes price target to $123, implying 17.6% upside from Monday's close; based on from 2024 sum-of-parts valuation.
  • The Buy rating diverges from the Neutral Quant Rating, which has been Neutral since Aug. 25, as seen in the chart below.
  • Previously, (Oct. 28) IDACORP EPS misses by $0.02.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.