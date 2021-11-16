IDACORP upped to Buy at BofA on high margin crypto mining opportunity
Nov. 16, 2021 8:49 AM ETIDACORP, Inc. (IDA)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin - Smith upgrades IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) to a Buy rating from Neutral due to organic growth and topping guidance.
- Shares of IDA rise 2.3% in pre-market trading.
- The company has a strong set of thematically positive transmission, renewables and hydro investments which are attractive on their own, but could be fast-tracked by Federal infrastructure legislation, the analyst writes in a note to clients.
- In addition, IDACORP (IDA) may provide investors with crypto mining exposure as Idaho Power already received 1,950MW of serious inbound crypto mining requests.
- Smith estimates ~$4/MWh margin; even if 10% of the load materializes, that would represent 1%-2% EPS.
- Hikes price target to $123, implying 17.6% upside from Monday's close; based on from 2024 sum-of-parts valuation.
- The Buy rating diverges from the Neutral Quant Rating, which has been Neutral since Aug. 25, as seen in the chart below.
- Previously, (Oct. 28) IDACORP EPS misses by $0.02.