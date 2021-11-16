EMA advisory committee recommends approval of SIGA Technologies' tecovirimat
Nov. 16, 2021 8:55 AM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) announces that the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) published their summary opinion in support of approval of SIGA’s Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for oral tecovirimat.
- The CHMP recommendation included support for broader labeling for oral tecovirimat indicating its use for the treatment of smallpox, monkeypox, cowpox, and vaccinia complications.
- The MAA was filed under the centralized application process, which, upon approval, will enable sales and marketing of oral tecovirimat in all EU member states, as well as Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. SIGA is targeting EMA approval for Q1 2022.
- Oral tecovirimat is the same formulation that was approved by the FDA in July 2018 under the brand name TPOXX.