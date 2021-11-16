Callaway Golf is a Buy at BofA because millennials are liking golf
Nov. 16, 2021 8:58 AM ETCallaway Golf Company (ELY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Bank of America starts off coverage on Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) with a Buy rating on the expectation for continued long-term tailwinds amid the solid demand trends
- BofA's bullish points on ELY include the strong market share in the growing golf equipment market, the expected stickiness among new entrants amid a surge in solitary leisure participation and the view that aging Millennials should drive sustained interest in golf. In addition, the firm's aggregated credit and debit card data shows consumer spending on golf remains strong. Looking ahead, potential upside in 2022 is seen being driven by new product launches, pricing, & channel refill, as well as a Topgolf recovery ahead of expectations.
- Shares of Callaway Golf (ELY) are up 1.41% premarket to $30.20. BofA assigns a price objective of $45 vs. the average analyst price target of $42.50.