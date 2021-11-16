Axon rises sharply, up 24% on Q3 topline surge and better FY outlook

Growing Graph

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) witnesses a sharp 24% rise in price, a day after Q3 earnings reported revenue of $232M, a 39.4% Y/Y rise, beats consensus by $30.89M.
  • TASER segment revenue of $121M grew 44% year over year driven by strong demand globally for the TASER 7 platform; segment gross margin of 65.8% was up 290 bps Y/Y tied to strong demand combined with the continued benefit of engineered lower build costs
  • Cloud revenue grew 39% Y/Y to $63M; Sensors & Other revenue grew 29% Y/Y to $47M.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (NYSE:ARR) grew 42% Y/Y to $288.7M.
  • Overall gross margin of 62.3% improved 330 basis points Y/Y, reflecting favorable body camera mix, strong demand for our premium TASER offerings and the continued benefit of engineered lower build costs in our TASER segment.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew 50% Y/Y to $51M, representing a 21.8% margin on revenue and highlighting our ability to demonstrate leverage while also investing for scale.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats consensus by $0.91; GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats consensus by $0.74.
  • The stock has surge about 36% on a YTD basis.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.