Axon rises sharply, up 24% on Q3 topline surge and better FY outlook
Nov. 16, 2021 8:59 AM ETAxon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA10 Comments
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) witnesses a sharp 24% rise in price, a day after Q3 earnings reported revenue of $232M, a 39.4% Y/Y rise, beats consensus by $30.89M.
- TASER segment revenue of $121M grew 44% year over year driven by strong demand globally for the TASER 7 platform; segment gross margin of 65.8% was up 290 bps Y/Y tied to strong demand combined with the continued benefit of engineered lower build costs
- Cloud revenue grew 39% Y/Y to $63M; Sensors & Other revenue grew 29% Y/Y to $47M.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (NYSE:ARR) grew 42% Y/Y to $288.7M.
- Overall gross margin of 62.3% improved 330 basis points Y/Y, reflecting favorable body camera mix, strong demand for our premium TASER offerings and the continued benefit of engineered lower build costs in our TASER segment.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 50% Y/Y to $51M, representing a 21.8% margin on revenue and highlighting our ability to demonstrate leverage while also investing for scale.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats consensus by $0.91; GAAP EPS of $0.67 beats consensus by $0.74.
- The stock has surge about 36% on a YTD basis.
- Outlook 2021: Company expects to achieve revenue at the high end of our previously communicated range of $840M-850M (vs. consensus of $844.62M); represents 25% growth over 2020; raising expectations for Adjusted EBITDA to a range of $163M-168M, from a range of $155M-160M, previously.
