Clean Vision's buys pyrolysis plant for shipment to India
Nov. 16, 2021 9:02 AM ETClean Vision Corporation (CLNV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Clean Vision's (OTCPK:CLNV) subsidiary Clean-Seas has purchased a 2.5 ton per-day pyrolysis plant for shipment to Hyderabad, India.
- The move comes as a part of memorandum of understanding Clean-Seas signed with the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology to bring the company's waste plastic-to-energy conversion technology to India to help mitigate their growing waste problem and produce clean energy as a part of their $1 trillion renewable energy infrastructure plan in action.
- Clean-Seas says the plant will be shipped to India and installed in February with their proprietary technology to upgrade its ability to efficiently produce hydrogen as well as low-sulfur diesel fuel.
- Press Release