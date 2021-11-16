Hoth inks research agreement for development of mRNA cancer therapy

Nov. 16, 2021 9:09 AM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Messenger RNA or mRNA strand 3D rendering illustration with copy space. Genetics, science, medical research, genome replication concepts.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) has signed a sponsored research agreement with North Carolina State University for the development of HT-KIT, an mRNA therapeutic for mast cell cancers.
  • The research will center on characterizing the HT-KIT dose and frequency for treatment of aggressive mastocytosis and mast cell neoplasms using humanized tumor mouse models.
  • In addition, the research will examine the use of HT-KIT for other potential cancers, such as as gastrointestinal stromal tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
  • Read about phase 1 results for the company's BioLexa platform to treat atopic dermatitis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.