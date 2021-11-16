Hoth inks research agreement for development of mRNA cancer therapy
Nov. 16, 2021 9:09 AM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) has signed a sponsored research agreement with North Carolina State University for the development of HT-KIT, an mRNA therapeutic for mast cell cancers.
- The research will center on characterizing the HT-KIT dose and frequency for treatment of aggressive mastocytosis and mast cell neoplasms using humanized tumor mouse models.
- In addition, the research will examine the use of HT-KIT for other potential cancers, such as as gastrointestinal stromal tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
