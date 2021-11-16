PayPal gets new Buy rating at Loop Capital after stock's 30% pullback

Nov. 16, 2021 9:07 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments

PayPal Holdings headquarters building in North San Jose Innovation District in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Loop Capital analyst Hal Goetsch initiates coverage of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) with a Buy rating, saying "both the consumer and merchant value propositions curated by the company drives tremendous network effects."
  • "The recent 30%+ drawdown of the stock and modest reset of 2022 expectations presents an attractive entry point," Goetsch writes in a note to clients.
  • Sets price target of $269, based on price/forward EPS analysis.
  • "We believe the organic trends are very sturdy and forecast accelerating growth exiting 2022," he added.
  • PayPal (PYPL) shares gain 0.7% in premarket trading.
  • Goetsch's Buy rating is more optimistic than the Neutral Quant rating and aligns with the average SA Authors' rating of Bullish (7 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
