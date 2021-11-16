Lottery.com rises after strong Q3 revenue and profitability growth
Nov. 16, 2021 9:09 AM ETLottery.com Inc. (LTRY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) has surged +8.33% pre-market after reporting strong revenue and profitability growth in Q321.
- Revenue totaled $32.2M, an increase of $30.6M from Q320. The growth was led by the global affiliate marketing program.
- Gross margin was 63% vs. 54.9% in Q320.
- User metrics: revenue per transaction was $9.52 (vs. $8.20 in Q320) and gross margin per transaction was 17.8% (vs. 11.3%).
- Q3 net income came to $11.2M, compared to a net loss of $1.2M in the prior year quarter. The improvement was driven by the increase in gross profit partially offset by expenses associated with the business combination with Trident Acquisitions (TDACU).
- CEO update: "Now that we have successfully completed our business combination, we are focused on utilizing the proceeds we realized from the transaction, along with our third quarter profits, to accelerate our targeted user marketing campaigns, enter new markets, expand our product offerings, and execute strategic and synergistic acquisitions. With our low customer acquisition costs, large addressable markets and leading brands, we look forward to realizing the profitable growth opportunities before us."
- Outlook: The firm expects to meet or exceed its previous guidance of $71M for full year 2021 revenue.
- Lottery.com also outlined its top strategic priorities, including entering new markets in both the U.S. and internationally by the end of 2021 and entering New York and New Jersey in 2022; adding new affiliates and API partners to the company’s B2B segment; continuing development of Project Nexus’ blockchain-based gaming platform and launch of its first proprietary lottery game in 2022; and executing on strategic and synergistic acquisitions.