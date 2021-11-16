GreenBox POS names new marketing chief

  • GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) appoints Jacqueline B. Reynolds to the position of CMO.
  • Most recently, Jacqueline was VP of Marketing for Sprouts Farmers Market.
  • “Jacqueline brings a bold vision, incredibly deep marketing experience and a data-driven approach to brand building. Her ability to shape the conversation, humanize the brand and establish GreenBox as a trusted solution will be critical in achieving our mission to build compliant, cutting edge blockchain ledger tokenized payment solutions for the diverse, evolving and dynamic global market.” said Fredi Nisan, CEO.
