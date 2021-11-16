Garrett Motion unveils $100M stock buyback program
Nov. 16, 2021 9:17 AM ETGarrett Motion Inc. (GTX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) +2.3% pre-market after authorizing a $100M share repurchase program valid for another year.
- The $100 million will be split roughly four-to-one between series A preferred shares and common shares.
- "Today’s authorization of a $100M share repurchase program is a clear step to enhance shareholder return as we continue to normalize and further improve Garrett's capital structure," President and CEO Olivier Rabiller says.
