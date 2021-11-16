Southwest Airlines slips after Goldman Sachs turns cautious due to cost headwinds
Nov. 16, 2021 9:20 AM ETSouthwest Airlines Co. (LUV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Goldman Sachs drops Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to a Neutral rating from Buy as it works in more incremental cost headwinds tied to the shorter-term labor ramp up and medium-term investments in IT to the firm's estimates.
- "We assume ~$1.5 billion in CAPEX to be invested across these systems from 2022 to 2024, which in addition to our inclusion of the exercise of the company’s options for Boeing 737 MAXs in 2022 drive the increased CAPEX outlook... While we expect this spending to be capitalized, we are also incorporating P&L cost headwinds associated with the roll out of these new technologies, in-line with historical management commentary that these initiatives would drive some level of P&L impact initially."
- Shares of LUV are down 0.94% in premarket action to $48.68. Goldman Sachs lowers its price target on LUV to $59 from $63. The average analyst PT on Southwest Airlines (LUV) has been creeping lower.