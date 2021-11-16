CBL Properties 'successfully' emerges from Chapter 11 after improving Q3

Nov. 16, 2021 9:25 AM ET

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) (NYSE:CBLAQ) "successfully" completes Chapter 11 reorganization as the company now has an improved capital structure, greater financial flexibility and a lowered cost of capital, according to its third-quarter earnings report.
  • Shares of CBL rise 1.4% in pre-market trading.
  • Q3 adjusted funds from operations of 47 cents per diluted share jumps from just four cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Following emergence from Bankruptcy on Nov. 1 of this year, and $60M redemption of 10% notes, on a consolidated basis, the company has approximately $260M available in unrestricted cash and marketable securities.
  • Q3 total mall portfolio occupancy of 86.3% edges higher from 85.0% in Q3 of last year.
  • Q3 rental revenues of $145.54M increases from $124.1M in Q3 2020.
  • Total revenues of $150.4M in Q3 vs. $129.9M in the same period a year ago.
  • Loss of impairment of $63.2M soars from just $46K in Q3 2020.
  • Straight-line rental income adjustment of $2.71M emerges from a $2.9M loss in the year-ago quarter.
  • Previously, (Nov. 1) CBL Properties emerges from Chapter 11.
