MoneyLion acquires creator network Malka Media Group
Nov. 16, 2021 9:25 AM ETMoneyLion Inc. (ML)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) announces the acquisition of its long-standing partner Malka Media Group to accelerate its engagement and directly connect with communities natively inside and outside of its digital financial platform.
- Founded in 2012, Malka Media is a creator network and content platform.
- "Through this acquisition, which we anticipate will be accretive and cash flow positive in 2022, we will now be able to fully leverage MALKA’s capabilities so that the MoneyLion brand can truly live wherever our customers are investing their attention," says Dee Choubey, Co-Founder and CEO of MoneyLion.
- Of note, Malka will continue to operate independently following the acquisition, with Malka Founder and CEO Louis Krubich and Co-Founder and President Jeff Frommer continuing to lead the day-to-day operations, alongside partners Pat Capra and Dan Fried.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The company reported $44.22M in Q3 revenue.
