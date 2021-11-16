Energy focused SPAC, Energem prices $100M IPO; trading starts today

Nov. 16, 2021 9:28 AM ETEnergem Corp. Units (ENCPU)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Energem (ENCPU) priced its $100M IPO which consists of 10M units at $10/unit; units will be listed on Nasdaq and is expected to commence trading today.
  • Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary shares and one redeemable warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.
  • Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5M units.
  • Post trading commences, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols ENCP and ENCPW, respectively.
  • Offer is expected to close on Nov.18.
  • While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on the energy industry.
