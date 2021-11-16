GeoVax stock jumps 35% after securing patent for cancer vaccine

Nov. 16, 2021 9:28 AM ETGeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Vaccine patent file folder

oonal/iStock via Getty Images

  • GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) soars 35% premarket in reaction to the announcement that the USPTO has issued a Notice of Allowance for Patent Application No. 16/068,527 entitled “Compositions and Methods for Generating an Immune Response to a Tumor Associated Antigen.”
  • The claims to be granted in the patent cover GeoVax’s vector platform for expressing tumor associated antigens in virus-like particles (VLPs) from a Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) viral vector and encompass GeoVax’s Mucin 1 (MUC1) tumor-associated antigen immunotherapy candidate.
  • GeoVax’s initial results with its MVA-VLP-MUC1 immunotherapy candidates have been encouraging.
  • “This patent allowance adds to our growing portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property, which now stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families,” commented David Dodd, GeoVax President and CEO.
  • Dodd added, “In addition to our work with MUC1, we also recently expanded our immuno-oncology pipeline with the acquisition of rights to Gedeptin, a novel patented product for the treatment of solid tumors currently in a Phase 1/2 trial evaluating its safety and efficacy in patients with recurrent head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).”
