SPAC Khosla Ventures and Valo Health terminate $2.8B merger
Nov. 16, 2021 9:31 AM ETKhosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (KVSA)KVSCBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- SPAC Khosla Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:KVSA) and Valo Health agreed to terminate a $2.8B business combination. KVSA gained 1.3%.
- The SPAC and its target cited current market conditions, particularly in the biotechnology area, according to a statement yesterday.
- SPAC Khosla Ventures announced in early June a deal to take Valo Health public. Khosla Ventures launched four SPACs in February including Khosla Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:KVSC) and Khosla Ventures Acquisition (KVSA).
- "Valo Health is a strong company and we wish them continued success as they move forward on a very solid plan," Samir Kaul, founding partner and managing member of Khosla Ventures said in the statement. "We will continue to look for other high-impact targets across a range of industries to deliver maximum shareholder value."
- Hyperlocal social-media network Nextdoor went public earlier this month through another Khosla SPAC transaction.