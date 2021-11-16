Qualcomm gets behind the wheel with BMW in new self-driving car deal
Nov. 16, 2021 9:44 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor41 Comments
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Tuesday said it has reached a new deal to provide its Snapdragon chip technology to BMW's next line of automated driving systems.
- Qualcomm (QCOM) said BMW will use its Snapdragon Ride vision system-on-chip [SoC], vision perception and ADAS [advanced drivers assisted systems] central compute SoC controllers for the next generation of the carmaker's automated driving stack of technologies. The system will be managed by Qualcomm's (QCOM) Car-to-Cloud services platform.
- The announcement came out just prior to Qualcomm (QCOM) starting its investor day event in New York Tuesday morning. Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon touched on the BMW partnership, saying that BMW deal is emblematic of the "many opportunities across end markets" that Qualcomm (QCOM) is seeing.
- "We see an incredible number of changes in the [mobile] industry that are driving things, and putting Qualcomm at the intersection of demand for virtually every industry," Amon said.
- Earlier this month, Qualcomm (QCOM) shares got a big lift after the company gave an upbeat earnings report and outlook, and had its shares upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs.