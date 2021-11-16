ETFs face potential large-scale sector shake-ups

  • S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI are in the middle of a joint consultation looking into potentially restructuring the market's Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) and moving large companies into different sectors, which could have significant implications for sector-based ETFs.
  • The consultation began on Oct. 18 and ends on Dec. 20, according to a recent statement from the financial giants. Any changes to the GICS structure will be announced by February 2022.
  • Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA Research, told The Financial Times: “Some of the largest information-technology companies in the S&P 500 index could be changing sectors. … At least seven of its large-cap company sector constituents are potentially moving to a new sector.” He added that “banks would no longer dominate broad financial ETFs.”
  • The FT reported that S&P Dow Jones and MSCI propose to move transaction and payment-processing companies such as Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) out of the S&P 500's information-technology sector and into its financial sector.
  • A shift like that will ripple out to broad-scale ETFs such as the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH), Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), and Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).
  • Additionally, the FT reported that ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) and other data-processing and outsourced-services stocks might be reallocated from the information-technology segment to the industrial sector.
  • Proposed moves of this magnitude would shake up weightings in the four technology exchange traded funds listed above, as well as those of many other sector-based ETFs.
