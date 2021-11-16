Bristol Myers CEO looking for small, medium-sized deals - WSJ

Stock Markets Open One Day After Steep Drop Over Apple"s Revised Forecast

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio is looking for small and medium-sized deal similar to last year's $13B acquisition of MyoKardia.
  • The pharma company is focused on oncology, hematology, immunology and cardiovascular medicines, Caforio told the WSJ in an interview.
  • Last November, Bristol Myers completes acquisition of MyoKardia.
  • Recall last month Bloomberg reported that Bristol Myers indicated its interest in acquiring Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), though no final decision has been made on a a bid. Aurinia shares gained 2.1% in trading this morning.
  • Also see, GlaxoSmithKline denies report on potential bid for AUPH.
  • Aurinia Pharma is expected present at Jefferies London Healthcare conference this week and presentation will be available on Thursday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.