Bristol Myers CEO looking for small, medium-sized deals - WSJ
Nov. 16, 2021 10:21 AM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)AUPHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor26 Comments
- Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) CEO Giovanni Caforio is looking for small and medium-sized deal similar to last year's $13B acquisition of MyoKardia.
- The pharma company is focused on oncology, hematology, immunology and cardiovascular medicines, Caforio told the WSJ in an interview.
- Last November, Bristol Myers completes acquisition of MyoKardia.
- Recall last month Bloomberg reported that Bristol Myers indicated its interest in acquiring Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), though no final decision has been made on a a bid. Aurinia shares gained 2.1% in trading this morning.
- Also see, GlaxoSmithKline denies report on potential bid for AUPH.
- Aurinia Pharma is expected present at Jefferies London Healthcare conference this week and presentation will be available on Thursday.