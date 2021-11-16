Peloton Interactive raises more than $1B via equity offering
- Peloton Interactive (PTON +4.9%) has priced public offering of ~23.91M shares of its Class A common stock at $46 per share.
- Shares are currently higher as the equity offering priced at a discount.
- The offering represents ~8% of the total market-cap of $14.91B.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~3.26M shares of Class A common stock.
- The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2021.
- Net proceeds are expected to be approximately $1.07B (excluding underwriters' option).
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
