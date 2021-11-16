Peloton Interactive raises more than $1B via equity offering

Peloton store exterior view

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Peloton Interactive (PTON +4.9%) has priced public offering of ~23.91M shares of its Class A common stock at $46 per share.
  • Shares are currently higher as the equity offering priced at a discount.
  • The offering represents ~8% of the total market-cap of $14.91B.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~3.26M shares of Class A common stock.
  • The offering is expected to close on November 18, 2021.
  • Net proceeds are expected to be approximately $1.07B (excluding underwriters' option).
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Last week, SA Quant rating warned that Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is at a high risk of performing badly as it is overpriced and has decelerating momentum when compared to other Consumer Discretionary stocks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.