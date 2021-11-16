Wells Fargo cuts 2022 growth, but boosts S&P 500, yield targets
Nov. 16, 2021 11:41 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), TBT, IWM, IWRSP500, RTY, TLTBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Higher inflation next year will hinder the U.S. economy, but there will still be above-average growth and gains for equities, the Wells Fargo Investment Institute says.
- The global strategy team expects GDP to rise 4.5% next year, down from the previous year-end target of 5.3%.
- CPI is expected to be up 4%, up from the earlier 3.5% forecast, with inflation pressure coming from wages, rents and the recovery in the services sector.
- The adjustments "do not change our outlook for above-average U.S. economic growth through 2022," the team writes in a note. "We are counting on the economy's ongoing reopening to permit consumer-led economic growth to broaden beyond good spending to close-contact travel, entertainment and other services industries hit by the pandemic."
- In stocks, Wells Fargo is raising its 2022 S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) forecast to 5,100-5,300 up from 4,900-5,100.
- S&P EPS is now predicted to be $235 for the year, up from $230.
- "The earnings picture is important, as that should be a major driver of equity returns going forward," they say. "We expect that multiples will struggle to expand, but we do not see a major risk of contraction either, given the still-low level of interest rates."
- It is downgrading small caps to Neutral from Favorable and raising midcaps to Favorable from Neutral.
- It predicts the Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) will rise to 2,500-2,700, unchanged from previously. The Russell Midcap Index (NYSEARCA:IWR) is seen ending 2022 at 3,650-3,850, up from the previous target of 3,500-3,700.
- In rates Wells Fargo is expecting one hike from the Fed next year and now forecasts the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) will finish 2022 between 2% and 2.5%, compared with its previous target of 1.75% to 2.25%.
- Goldman Sachs boosted its S&P target for next year to 5,100.