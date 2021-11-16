Wells Fargo cuts 2022 growth, but boosts S&P 500, yield targets

Nov. 16, 2021 11:41 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), TBT, IWM, IWRSP500, RTY, TLTBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor6 Comments

Wells Fargo Headquarters San Francisco

JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Higher inflation next year will hinder the U.S. economy, but there will still be above-average growth and gains for equities, the Wells Fargo Investment Institute says.
  • The global strategy team expects GDP to rise 4.5% next year, down from the previous year-end target of 5.3%.
  • CPI is expected to be up 4%, up from the earlier 3.5% forecast, with inflation pressure coming from wages, rents and the recovery in the services sector.
  • The adjustments "do not change our outlook for above-average U.S. economic growth through 2022," the team writes in a note. "We are counting on the economy's ongoing reopening to permit consumer-led economic growth to broaden beyond good spending to close-contact travel, entertainment and other services industries hit by the pandemic."
  • In stocks, Wells Fargo is raising its 2022 S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) forecast to 5,100-5,300 up from 4,900-5,100.
  • S&P EPS is now predicted to be $235 for the year, up from $230.
  • "The earnings picture is important, as that should be a major driver of equity returns going forward," they say. "We expect that multiples will struggle to expand, but we do not see a major risk of contraction either, given the still-low level of interest rates."
  • It is downgrading small caps to Neutral from Favorable and raising midcaps to Favorable from Neutral.
  • It predicts the Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) will rise to 2,500-2,700, unchanged from previously. The Russell Midcap Index (NYSEARCA:IWR) is seen ending 2022 at 3,650-3,850, up from the previous target of 3,500-3,700.
  • In rates Wells Fargo is expecting one hike from the Fed next year and now forecasts the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) will finish 2022 between 2% and 2.5%, compared with its previous target of 1.75% to 2.25%.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted its S&P target for next year to 5,100.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.