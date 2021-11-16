Faraday Future is lower after delayed filing, Wedbush downgrade
Nov. 16, 2021 11:01 AM ETFaraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE -3.1%) trades lower after the company disclosed late yesterday that it was unable to file its SEC Form 10-Q while a special board committee investigates allegations of inaccurate reporting. Faraday Future did reiterate that it remains on track to deliver the first FF 91s to users in July of 2022.
- Wedbush Securities downgrades FFIE to a Neutral rating from Outperform after the development.
- Analyst Dan Ives: "We note the company just announced a new CFO over the last few weeks and combined with this news investor scrutiny around the story, pre-order activity, and its ability to hit targets will be clearly called into question. The stock gets put squarely in the investor penalty box until this overhang clears which for us represents too much risk to stay bullish at current levels."
- Ives still thinks Faraday has massive potential to be successful with a differentiated strategy around its FF 91, FF 81, and FF 71 vision, but is staying on the sidelines with the dark cloud over the story.
- FFIE was issued a Seeking Alpha high risk warning on November 3 to go along with the Very Bearish Quant Rating.