Trillium Therapeutics gains quickly after Nasdaq delisting notice on Pfizer deal

Nov. 16, 2021 11:11 AM ETTrillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), PFEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments

Exterior view of Pfizer Pharmaceutical company"s offices in Brussels, Belgium

Alexandros Michailidis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) rose 2.7% after a Nasdaq delisting notice indicated that the sale to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was tentatively scheduled to close prior to market open tomorrow.
  • The stock is expected to be halted this evening, according to the notice.
  • In late August Pfizer agreed to buy Trillium, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, in a $2.3B deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer agreed to buy Trillium for an implied $18.50/share, in cash.
  • The delisting notices comes as Trillium's HSR deadline for the Pfizer deal was scheduled to expire.
  • Trillium didn't immediately return Seeking Alpha request for comment on the status of HSR.
  • Last week, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) receives final court order approving arrangement.
