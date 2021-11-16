U.S. Bancorp to acquire TravelBank, bolstering expense management tech
Nov. 16, 2021 11:17 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) agrees to buy TravelBank, a fintech firm that provides an all-in-one expense and travel management system, as it seeks to accelerate the integration of digital payments within the commercial segment.
- “We are focused on giving businesses more confidence, control and convenience in managing payments and expenses. TravelBank will help us accelerate these efforts,” said Shailesh Kotwal, vice chair of Payment Services at U.S. Bank.
- Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close in Q4, weren't disclosed.
- The deal follows U.S. Bancorp's (USB) acquisition of Bento Technologies earlier this year.