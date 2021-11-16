Sea Limited sinks 5% despite doubled revenues, boost to e-commerce guidance
- Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 4.7% lower after its third-quarter earnings, where revenues more than doubled and the company again raised its sales guidance but produced a worse-than-expected loss.
- Group revenues rose 122% to $2.7 billion, led by a surge in e-commerce sales.
- Gross profit jumped 147.5% to $1 billion.
- Total operating expenses more than doubled as well, however, to $1.47 billion (with sales and marketing expenses jumping to $1 billion), and operating loss widened to $458.6 million from a year-ago loss of $305.5 million.
- EBITDA swung to a loss of $165.5 million from a year-ago gain of $120.4 million.
- Revenue breakout: Digital Entertainment, $1.1 billion (up 93.2%); E-commerce and other services, $1.31 billion (up 167.6%); Sales of goods, $279.6 million (up 81.9%).
- Quarterly active users in digital entertainment hit 729 million (up 27.4%); paying digital entertainment users reached 93.2 million (up 42.7%). Paying users made up 12.8% of QAUs, vs. 11.4% for the same period a year ago.
- For the second time, it's raised full-year guidance on e-commerce: It now sees GAAP revenues at $5 billion-$5.2 billion, up from $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion and now implying 135.3% growth at the midpoint.
- Also, the company has named Chris Feng president, effective Jan. 1. Feng will continue to operate Sea's Shopee and SeaMoney businesses.
- The company continues to ride on consistent heavy engagement and revenues for its Garena Free Fire game.