Sea Limited sinks 5% despite doubled revenues, boost to e-commerce guidance

Nov. 16, 2021

asian chinese brother playing multiplayer online gaming with headset in living room using smart phone connection

Edwin Tan/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is 4.7% lower after its third-quarter earnings, where revenues more than doubled and the company again raised its sales guidance but produced a worse-than-expected loss.
  • Group revenues rose 122% to $2.7 billion, led by a surge in e-commerce sales.
  • Gross profit jumped 147.5% to $1 billion.
  • Total operating expenses more than doubled as well, however, to $1.47 billion (with sales and marketing expenses jumping to $1 billion), and operating loss widened to $458.6 million from a year-ago loss of $305.5 million.
  • EBITDA swung to a loss of $165.5 million from a year-ago gain of $120.4 million.
  • Revenue breakout: Digital Entertainment, $1.1 billion (up 93.2%); E-commerce and other services, $1.31 billion (up 167.6%); Sales of goods, $279.6 million (up 81.9%).
  • Quarterly active users in digital entertainment hit 729 million (up 27.4%); paying digital entertainment users reached 93.2 million (up 42.7%). Paying users made up 12.8% of QAUs, vs. 11.4% for the same period a year ago.
  • For the second time, it's raised full-year guidance on e-commerce: It now sees GAAP revenues at $5 billion-$5.2 billion, up from $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion and now implying 135.3% growth at the midpoint.
  • Also, the company has named Chris Feng president, effective Jan. 1. Feng will continue to operate Sea's Shopee and SeaMoney businesses.
  • The company continues to ride on consistent heavy engagement and revenues for its Garena Free Fire game.
