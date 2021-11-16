Vodafone Group 1H pretax profit fell; raises Fiscal Year guidance
- Vodafone Group (VOD +4.1%) after company posts better-than-expected 1H revenues and issues strong guidance.
The U.K.-based telecommunications company said that pretax profit for the six months to Sept. 30 was €1.28B ($1.45B) compared with €2.05B a year earlier.
Adjusted EBITDAaL--one of the company's preferred metrics, which strips out exceptional and other one-off items--was €7.57B, up 6.5% on year organically.
Second-quarter service revenue was down 2.5%, following a 3.3% rise in the first quarter.
Revenue for the first half was €22.49B compared with €21.43B a year before, beats by €160M.
Operating profit decreased by 21.9% to €2.62B as the prior year included a gain on disposal of €1.0B.
Performance in Germany was good, the company said, with 1.2% service revenue growth and 7.7% adjusted Ebitda growth.
Cash inflow from operating activities increased by 7.4% to €6.5 billion (FY21 H1: €6.0 billion).
Th company raised its full-year adjusted Ebitda guidance to between €15.2 billion and €15.4 billion from between €15.0 billion and €15.4 billion, as guided on July 23. Adjusted free cash flow guidance was also raised to at least €5.3 billion from at least €5.2 billion previously guided.
The board declared an interim dividend of €0.045, flat compared with €0.045 a share a year earlier.
Earlier (Nov.16), Vodafone Group beats on revenue.