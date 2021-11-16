Wendy's is cut at Argus with better options seen in the restaurant sector

  • Argus lowers its rating on Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Hold from Buy.
  • Analyst John Staszak: "We expect Wendy's to benefit from unit expansion, new menu items, and investments in its digital business, as well as from continued vaccine distribution. However, the company posted weaker-than-expected comp sales and margins in 3Q, and has lowered its full-year guidance."
  • Argus forecasts expect just 1% revenue growth for Wendy's next year and sees WEN shares fully valued at 23X the firm's revised 2022 EPS estimate. Better options are seen in the restaurant sector for investors, including with MCD and CMG.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Wendy's (WEN) is in a downtrend.
