Ubisoft launches new Quebec studio amid C$950 million investment

Nov. 16, 2021

  • Ubisoft (UBSFY -0.2%) is opening a fourth videogame development studio in Quebec, part of a C$950 million investment in the region.
  • The game maker will set up the new shop in Sherbrooke, the academic and economic hub of the Eastern Townships.
  • Among the C$950 million in new investment is a targeted C$17 million plan for three programs to support youth training, entrepreneurship and innovation (Ubisoft Education, Ubisoft Entrepreneurs and La Forge).
  • It also plans an accelerator to support independent videogame businesses to launch in 2022.
  • The company drew mention from Morgan Stanley recently as a company with "free upside options" from exposure to metaverse investment trends.
