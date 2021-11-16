Ubisoft launches new Quebec studio amid C$950 million investment
Nov. 16, 2021 12:05 PM ETUbisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFY)UBSFFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Ubisoft (UBSFY -0.2%) is opening a fourth videogame development studio in Quebec, part of a C$950 million investment in the region.
- The game maker will set up the new shop in Sherbrooke, the academic and economic hub of the Eastern Townships.
- Among the C$950 million in new investment is a targeted C$17 million plan for three programs to support youth training, entrepreneurship and innovation (Ubisoft Education, Ubisoft Entrepreneurs and La Forge).
- It also plans an accelerator to support independent videogame businesses to launch in 2022.
- The company drew mention from Morgan Stanley recently as a company with "free upside options" from exposure to metaverse investment trends.