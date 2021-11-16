Exicure files Form 12b-25 for delay in filing quarterly report
Nov. 16, 2021 12:06 PM ETExicure, Inc. (XCUR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Exicure (XCUR -25.6%) has filed a Form 12b-25 with U.S. SEC related to its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Sep.30.
- The company is unable to file its report within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense.
- On Nov. 9, 2021, the Audit Committee of the Board was notified of a claim made by a former senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the company’s XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia.
- Exicure is currently unable to predict the timing or outcome of the investigation.
- The company expects to file its Q3 10-Q with the SEC as soon as practicable, and no later than the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date.